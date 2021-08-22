Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s Kids Are Getting an Education on ‘Renovation Island’

“For the better part of the last year and a half, the kids have been living and playing and learning at a hotel,” Bryan said in a Season 2 episode .

And having their children on hand at the resort has helped Bryan and Sarah “keep things in perspective,” he told viewers.

“You know, I see five loads of sand, and I think, ‘I have to get the machine here and spread it out. Then, we have to rake it, make it look good,’” Bryan added. “The kids see a place to explore and somewhere to have fun so that kind of helps ground everything and just remind us not what we’re doing but why we’re doing it.”