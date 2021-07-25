Wanna Stay at That ‘Renovation Island’ Resort? Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

The short answer is that rates for Caerula Mar Club range from $385 to $1,715 per night, depending on the type of accommodation and the season, and there’s a three-night minimum.

And you might want to take the bait! Caerula Mar Club has already gotten rave reviews from TripAdvisor users and from Condé Nast Traveler, which calls the resort “a study in crisp whites and neutrals, this Caribbean-luxe resort is low-key, even by island standards.”

“Caerula Mar has achieved that elusive vacation maxim, one that other hotels promise but rarely deliver on: ensuring you have the best time possible, even when you’re doing nothing at all,” the magazine adds.