Wanna Stay at That ‘Renovation Island’ Resort? Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

Wanna Stay at That ‘Renovation Island’ Resort? Here’s How Much It’ll Cost YouBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 25 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
If you HGTV viewers have been following Sarah and Bryan Baeumler’s exploits in the Bahamas, you might be wondering how much it costs to stay at Renovation Island’s resort, the Caerula Mar Club on the Bahamian island of Andros.
The short answer is that rates for Caerula Mar Club range from $385 to $1,715 per night, depending on the type of accommodation and the season, and there’s a three-night minimum.
And you might want to take the bait! Caerula Mar Club has already gotten rave reviews from TripAdvisor users and from Condé Nast Traveler, which calls the resort “a study in crisp whites and neutrals, this Caribbean-luxe resort is low-key, even by island standards.”
“Caerula Mar has achieved that elusive vacation maxim, one that other hotels promise but rarely deliver on: ensuring you have the best time possible, even when you’re doing nothing at all,” the magazine adds.
How much does it cost to stay at Caerula Mar Club?
Here’s a breakdown of the rates from the resort website. (And by the way, the site says these listed rates don’t include a 12-percent tax and a 13-percent fee.)
During low season — May through mid-November — the Clubhouse Suites range from $385 to $505 per night and the Signature Collection Suites and Villas range from $625 to $1,145 per night. (Bear in mind, however, that the resort is “closed for seasonal maintenance” every year between mid-August and mid-October.)
During high season — mid-November through the end of April, excluding holiday dates — the Clubhouse Suites range from $485 to $625 per night and the Signature Collection Suites and Villas range from $785 to $1,425 per night.
And during the holiday season — a two-week span over Christmas and New Year’s — the Clubhouse Suites range from $585 to $755 and the Signature Collection Suites and Villas range from $945 to $1,715 per night.
On an FAQ page, the resort explains the difference between those accommodations: “The resort is comprised of one and two bedroom open plan Private Villas, and individual or adjoining Clubhouse Suites. Our Clubhouse Suites are predominantly equipped with King beds; however, a handful of rooms also accommodate two Queen beds. Our Private Villas have King beds in the main room, and our two-bedroom villas also have an additional two twin beds in the second bedroom.”
Is Caerula Mar Club all-inclusive?
On that same FAQ page, the resort say it’s a “made-to-measure destination” but clarifies that there’s no all-inclusive dining package.
“We offer à la carte dining and beverage options as well as bespoke dining experiences that are all available for a nominal fee,” the resort adds.
“In addition to your accommodations, we offer a number of complimentary activities and use of water sports equipment, including snorkel gear, paddle-boards, kayaks, bicycles, and Hobie Cat Waves. Additional charges will apply for day excursions such as scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, and yacht rentals.”
That said, the rates do include ground transportation from the resort to Congo Town for your arrival and the trip back for your departure.