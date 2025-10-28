Fans Are in Shock After UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Called Trump a "Beast" — What Are His Politics? Bryce once said he'd "take a bullet" for Trump. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 28 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thugnasty_ufc

Fans of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Bryce Mitchell are in shock after he took to Instagram to go off about President Donald Trump. The hoopla has folks wondering about Bryce's politics, as he was once a staunch Trump supporter.

Bryce shared a video on the platform on Oct. 24, 2025, and in the video, he declares that he is "not with Donald Trump no more." The revelation has people wondering: What are the fighter's politics?

What are Bryce Mitchell's politics?

Bryce was previously a MAGA supporter, and he attended Trump's inauguration after he was re-elected. The UFC fighter shared pictures of the Jan. 20, 2025 event on Instagram with the caption, "I had the experience of a lifetime celebratin' the inauguration. God really hooked me up with the vip experience." "God bless all y'all and God bless this country that needs it so bad right now," he added.

The UFC fighter even once said he would take a bullet for Trump, according to HuffPost. However, it would seem that Bryce has changed his mind, and he took to Instagram to share his opinion with his fans. "He tricked me. I was fooled," he said.

Bryce Mitchell goes off on Trump on Instagram.

Bryce no longer fancies Trump, and a new video shared to Instagram describes why he's had a change of heart. The video is captioned, "Revelation 13:3. I'm actually Jesus Christ first and America first. I don't just act like it. i mean it. to the death, for our true Lord. Stay strong, Christians. If we endure this suffering, were promised into God's home." The UFC fighter noted Trump's refusal to release the Epstein files as one of the reasons he is no longer with the president.

“I do not like the guy at all,” said Bryce of Trump. "The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numbnuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.

Bryce also compared Trump to the Antichrist and called him a "beast." "Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is, though," he continued. "This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head.”