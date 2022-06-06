Buddha Lo Shares Why His Wife Was "Instrumental" to His 'Top Chef' Win (EXCLUSIVE)

After a particularly intense and cutthroat season featuring a line-up of exceptionally talented chefs, Top Chef: Houston concluded with a win for Buddha Lo.

The Australian competitor often impressed the judges and his fellow cheftestants with his technical abilities, but he earned support from viewers when he began to really cook from his heart.

The chef dedicated his win to his late dad, Tze-Kwong Lo, who passed away from cancer just two days before Buddha found out he had earned a spot in the Top Chef cast.