The 'Top Chef: Houston' Cheftestants Lived in a Vibrant Apartment During Filming

Less than a year after Season 18 concluded, Top Chef is back with a brand new cast of cheftestants who are eager to make a mark on the culinary world.

For the first time, the show is exclusively covering the rich food scene in Houston, Texas (the ninth season took place in Texas, but it only highlighted the San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas areas).

When the contestants aren't shopping, planning out their menus, cooking, or serving, they are living together in Houston — which means that tensions can quickly rise.