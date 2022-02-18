'Serving the Hamptons' Gives Viewers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of the Hampton's Top Restaurants

'Serving the Hamptons' Gives Viewers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of the Hampton's Top RestaurantsBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 17 2022, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Discovery's new docuseries, Serving the Hamptons, is a cross between Vanderpump Rules and Selling the Hamptons. While there are plenty of reality shows set in the NYC metro area, fewer are set in the posh vacation spot of the Hamptons, where some of the richest East Coasters go to take a break. But who is on the cast of Serving the Hamptons? Here's what you need to know.
'Serving the Hamptons' is coming to Discovery as a spinoff of 'Selling the Hamptons.' Who's in the cast?
Following the success of the luxury real estate show Selling the Hamptons, Discovery ordered a spinoff of the series, called Serving the Hamptons. Instead of focusing on the high-profile real estate agents who sell homes to the uber-rich in the area, this "docuseries," as the network calls it, will focus on the staff members of the Hampton's "it" restaurant: 75 Main.
The restaurant is known to be the best of the best in the area, serving high-profile clients like celebrities, politicians, and others in the upper class. Kendall Jenner famously made an appearance at the restaurant, pouring drinks for others there.
But instead of focusing on the clientele, Serving the Hamptons will concentrate on the staff who work behind the scenes and document the messy realities of the service industry.
This isn't the first reality show of its type. Below Deck showcases the reality of working as an employee on luxury boats and yachts. Plenty of other series from Discovery showcase the real lives of those in less-than-glamorous jobs (with some added drama, of course).
Restaurant owner Zach Erdem will be present on the show — and manager Victoria Hilton will attempt to keep everyone in line. "VIP hostesses" Jillian Gough and Samantha Crichton will also be featured prominently. The restaurant's chef, Brogan Wu, is bound to stir up some drama. She has been making food for the camera for some time now, running a food blog @thekitchenwitch on Instagram. Bartenders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Kay-Bisasor will also be featured alongside waitstaff Hailey Druek and Jack Tavcar, and DJ Ethan Thompson.
“With one of the summer’s hottest restaurants at the beach as the backdrop for Serving the Hamptons, viewers will be captivated by the intriguing dynamics and relationships between the young, attractive staff that Zach has hired, the unusual work and social situations they find themselves in and the conflicts that arise,” Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery Inc., told Variety. “From high-pressure private client events where success hinges upon top-notch food and service, to public disagreements at a winery causing one staff member to leave in tears, our cameras were there to capture all the real-life drama.”
When's the premiere date for 'Serving the Hamptons'?
If you're already anxiously awaiting the premiere of the show's first season, you luckily won't have to wait long — Serving the Hamptons is set to premiere on April 7. There are only five, hour-long episodes in the show's first season, but if the teased drama is any indication, those episodes will be full enough to keep viewers coming back for more (and hopefully enough to secure a Season 2 before the summer hits).