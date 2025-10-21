Bald Screening of ‘Bugonia’ Offered Unique Free Entry if You Were Bald or Willing to Shave At the cost of their hair, patrons were able to view a free screening of 'Bugonia' as part of a promotional event. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 21 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Focus Features

For most movie premieres, all you need is a ticket and a love of cinema. One unusual screening of Bugonia, however, asked for something a little more ... personal: your hair. In a playful twist that caught the attention of film lovers and marketers alike, a special screening of Bugonia offered free tickets to anyone who showed up bald — or was willing to shave their head on the spot.

Article continues below advertisement

To some it sounded like a gimmick at first, but it wasn’t a stunt or a scam. It was part of a carefully thought-out promotional strategy that connected directly to the film’s central theme. For those bold enough to go bare-scalped, it turned a night at the movies into a moment of performance, fandom, and shared spectacle.

Source: Focus Features

Article continues below advertisement

The bald screening of ‘Bugonia’ invited fans to take the plunge — and a free seat.

So what exactly was this screening all about? Held at a Los Angeles theater, the event offered free admission to Bugonia for moviegoers who were either naturally bald or agreed to shave their heads on-site. According to The Guardian, those who didn’t meet the criteria were still welcome to buy a regular ticket — but the spotlight was firmly on those with shaved or bald heads.

The decision ties directly into the story of the film. In Bugonia, Emma Stone plays a tech CEO who is kidnapped by a pair of conspiracy theorists who believe she’s an alien. The visual of a shaved head isn’t just for shock value — it’s central to the character and the unsettling atmosphere that director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for. By inviting fans to mirror the look Emma's character is forced to sport in the movie, the screening blurred the line between audience and art.

Article continues below advertisement

Bald headed cinephiles wait for the screening of Bugonia at The Culver Theater #Bugonia pic.twitter.com/omKxSqowXA — Michael Blackshire (@Blackshireflick) October 21, 2025

The unique bald screening ended up being a huge marketing moment for the film.

Movie promotions have come a long way from teaser posters and trailers. In today’s media-saturated world, something has to be truly different to break through the noise. By offering a bald screening, this film hit that mark — not by throwing money at ads, but by offering an experience worth talking about.

Article continues below advertisement

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, the screening doubled as a social media moment. Photos of people getting shaved, group shots of bald heads in the lobby, and reactions to the experience all helped build buzz around the film. For fans, it was more than just a free ticket — it became a memory tied to the movie.

The line for the free screening of #Bugonia where everyone has to be bald or shave their head in the theater 😭 pic.twitter.com/nR9wALPGaH — Austin Ashburn (@AustinJAshburn) October 21, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The success of this screening also highlighted the sense of commitment that some moviegoers have. Whether they were superfans of Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, or just down for a good story and a fun challenge, these attendees transformed a night at the movies into something much more.

Bugonia bald screening was wild 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xo67wvpdYM — Darby Waters (@DarbyWaters7) October 21, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The screening offered an experience most won't soon forget.

In the end, this unique screening wasn’t just about shaved heads. It was about connection — to the film, to other fans, and to a cinematic experience that dared to be different. It brought a touch of theater to the theater. It gave fans a story of their own to tell alongside the one on screen.

someone sent me a picture of the bald Bugonia screening and I know my husband is in there… pic.twitter.com/dxwGZ8un6Q — chrissy 🎮 (@yssrhc) October 21, 2025