Remember Emma Stone's Breakout Performance in 'Easy A'? Here's Where the Cast Is Now The movie premiered on September 17, 2010. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 19 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

It's been 15 years since Easy A hit theaters, dividing people into either critics or rabid fans who still adore the movie to this day. Starring Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Dan Byrd, Amanda Bynes, Lisa Kudrow, Malcolm McDowell, and more, the modern adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel The Scarlett Letter was an instant cult classic.

These days, life looks a little different for the cast, and some of the actors aren't even Hollywood figures anymore. Here's what we know about what the cast is up to now.

Emma Stone (Olive Penderghast)

Source: Sony Pictures / MEGA

As the starring lead in Easy A, Emma was the natural face for the movie. She was just 21 when the movie dropped, and these days she's living quite a different life. Since 2010, she's won a myriad of major awards in acting (including two Oscars), and 2025 saw her flexing her political chops as she took a stance against Israel alongside dozens of other Hollywood stars (per Vanity Fair). According to IMDb, she also had three films released in 2025. Emma married Dan McCary in 2020 and has one daughter: Louise.

Penn Badgley (Woodchuck Todd)

Source: Sony Pictures / Instagram

2025 was a huge year for Penn. He and his wife Domino Kirke welcomed twin boys, according to People. Additionally, Penn released a book titled Crushmore, in collaboration with Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin. Since leaving Easy A, Penn has been a pretty active force in Hollywood, including starring in the horror drama You.

Dan Byrd (Brandon)

Source: Sony Pictures / CBS

Dan has also been busy. In addition to Easy A, Dan has also starred in Sisters (2015), Cougar Town (2009), Aliens in America (2008) along with The Hills Have Eyes (2006) and A Cinderella Story (2004), per IMDb. In 2020, he starred in Amazon's mysterious series Utopia, and the wildly popular Young Sheldon. In 2016, Dan married Lauren Smith.

Aly Michalka (Rhiannon)

Source: Sony Pictures / Instagram

Before Easy A, Aly Michalka was best known for her role on the Disney Channel series Phil of the Future, and as one half of the musical duo Aly & AJ (with her sister AJ Michalka). Following her portrayal of Olive's BFF Rhiannon, Aly went on to star in Grown Ups 2, Hellcats, and iZombie. She also married film producer Stephen Ringer in 2015, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2024.

Amanda Bynes (Marianne)

Source: Sony Pictures / Instagram

Unfortunately, the path since Easy A hasn't been an easy one for Amanda. She seemed to be at the top of her career in 2010 when she abruptly quit acting due to her struggles with substances and mental health. In the wake of a breakdown, Amanda was placed under a conservatorship, which terminated in 2022, according to People. These days, she keeps pretty active on social media.

Lisa Kudrow (Mrs. Griffith)

Source: Sony Pictures / Instagram

Lisa was already famous before Easy A, so it's no surprise that her career has been booming since the cult classic hit theaters. Aside from starring in dozens of major films, Lisa married Michel Stern on May 27, 1995. They share a child, Julian, who is now grown. In 2024, Lisa had two films come out, and in 2025, she starred in one film: The Parenting (per IMDb).

Stanley Tucci (Dill Penderghast)

Source: Sony Pictures / MEGA

Stanley Tucci was perfectly cast as Olive's quirky dad, Dill, in Easy A. Already a Hollywood A-list star, Stanley has continued to act in award-winning movies and TV shows, including The Hunger Games series, Spotlight, and Conclave. He hosts the travel documentary series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and is set to reprise his role in The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Patricia Clarkson (Rosemary Penderghast)

Source: Sony Pictures / MEGA

The ultimate movie mom, Patricia Clarkson, has kept busy since Easy A, starring in movies and TV shows such as Friends with Benefits, the Maze Runner Franchise, and House of Cards. She has never been married and has no children.

Thomas Haden Church (Mr. Griffith)

Source: Sony Pictures / Netflix

Everyone needs a teacher like Mr. Griffith. Thomas Haden Church is best known for his movie roles in Sideways, Spider-Man 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also appeared in the HBO series Divorce. More recently, he starred in the Netflix comedy Tires.

Is 'Easy A' getting a reboot or a sequel?

With all the love the cast has received through the years, will the original be getting a remake or a reboot? In 2021, there were some rumors that the film would be getting a sequel, according to Screen Rant.

