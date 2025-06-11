Will There Be a ‘Tires’ Season 3? All About the Future of the Netflix Comedy Series ‘Tires’ centers on the employees of a local family auto-repair chain called Valley Forge Automotive Center. By Danielle Jennings Published June 11 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix continues to successfully produce content that audiences gravitate toward, from documentaries, reality shows, drama series, and comedies. Irreverent comedy Tires follows along these lines, and now that its second season has wrapped up fans want to know if a third one is in store.

Premiering in May 2024, Tires centers on the employees of a local family auto-repair chain called Valley Forge Automotive Center, led by actor Shane Gillis. Shortly after its debut, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for a second season.

Will there be a ‘Tires’ Season 3?

The second season of Tires was released on Netflix on June 5, and now that most fans have already finished it, they are naturally wondering how long they have to wait for a third season, or if the series will be renewed at all. As of now, there has been no announcement from Netflix that Tires has been renewed for a third season, according to Decider. However, fans shouldn’t panic because the second season only dropped a week ago.

The streaming service generally takes into account performance when deciding to renew, but given that Tires is considered more of a cult favorite instead of a show that produces massive streaming numbers, Netflix will likely use other metrics to determine its renewal, such as fan response.

What have critics said about 'Tires'?

Universally critics have been very split about the series, and as such, the reviews for the series have been mixed since its debut. “The Netflix comedy isn’t likely to impress anyone with the originality of its perspective or the sharpness of its wit. But it’s not really trying to. By the standards of the low bar it’s set for itself, it does just fine,” read a review from The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

Following the season two premiere, Collider offered its own take on the show with a more positive critique, noting that it had improved upon its freshman output.

“It's not really an oversimplification to assert that assessing a show like Tires really comes down to one simple, crucial metric: Is this show funny? Will this show make you laugh? The second season of Tires is inconsistent, and didn't really need to be double the length of the first, but yeah, it's often funny and sometimes flat-out hilarious,” the outlet said in June 2025.

What has the ‘Tires’ team said about the show?

In a June 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the second season, series writer/director John McKeever spoke about the show. “I think the nature of the first season was — I would almost argue it was a long cold open, and really, our whole goal with that first season was to nail down the tone and the style of the show,” he said of the differences between the show’s two seasons.