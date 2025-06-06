Who Is [SPOILER] Pregnant With in Season 3 of 'Ginny and Georgia'? Details on Cliffhanger "We've landed on whose baby it is. I'll say that." By Ivy Griffith Published June 6 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia. In the heartwarming Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, daughter Ginny and mother Georgia are a mirror image of one another. Their lives run in parallel as 15-year-old Ginny struggles to deal with her immature mother, and the two try to navigate their complex life and increasingly complex relationship.

But Season 3 brought even more complexities, including some major pregnancy bombshells. The finale wrapped with fans discovering that Georgia is pregnant, but there's one problem: She's had two lovers in a relatively short amount of time, and one of them is not her husband. Here's what we know about who Georgia is pregnant with at the end of that Season 3 Ginny and Georgia finale.

Who is Georgia pregnant with in Season 3 of 'Ginny and Georgia'?

Fans thought they knew what the big Season 3 twist was going to be when it was revealed that Ginny was pregnant. But after Ginny sought an abortion, it seemed that the plot line had wrapped up neatly. Enter: Georgia chugging milk, like she only does when she's pregnant.

The Season 3 finale dropped the major bombshell that it seems Georgia is pregnant, but there are some major questions about who the father might be. Is it her husband, Mayor Paul Randolph, or is it her long-time lover, Joe? Unfortunately, we don't have a definitive answer yet.

But in the kind of twist only Georgia can create in her own life, it makes sense that there's some question about who might have fathered her baby. After all, she manages to blunder from one questionable choice to another, so why not toss in one more (major) twist? For now, fans will have to speculate and wonder until and unless Season 4 provides some answers. All we know is that Joe isn't out of Georgia's life for good yet, despite her marriage to Paul.

'Ginny & Georgia' showrunners have some thoughts on that major bombshell.

However, that doesn't mean that the showrunners of the series don't have major plans that they're keeping from us. The Georgia pregnancy plot line was carefully planned out. Showrunners Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinski sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the jaw-dropping finale. The team worked closely with mental health professionals to portray the impacts that Georgia would be experiencing following her arrest and deteriorating relationship with Ginny.

When asked about Georgia's potential to change in Season 3, Lampert was asked, "What's going to have to happen for Ginny and Georgia? Now Austin's kind of getting in there. He is entering the chat." She responded, "You're really going to have to break down Georgia because she's going to have to finally understand that her actions have consequences and Ginny's going to have to draw some really firm boundaries."

The duo also seemed to suggest that, at their core, Joe and Georgia are perhaps the most compatible of Georgia's options. But she may not have grown into that realization yet. When EW pressed the Sarahs for details on the baby and who the father might be, Lampert responded, "What's so fun about working with such talented writers is how Glinski and I entered this season is we were like, 'OK, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind.'"

