The 'Buy My House' Cast Is Quite Wealthy –– What Are Their Net Worths?

What does it mean to be a real estate tycoon? You've got to truly know your way in the industry, down to the very last detail. And the four tycoons starring in Netflix's Buy My House fit the bill.

If you ever wanted to mix your favorite real estate series with Shark Tank, you're going to want to check out this series. "Homeowners from across the U.S. pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot," the synopsis reads. The experts will help these homeowners cut out the middleman and get straight to a deal.