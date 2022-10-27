A Rumor Is Spreading That BYU Is Dealing With an Outbreak of Armpit Crabs

The rumored armpit crabs epidemic starting circulating online after a user named Gumbo Crab tweeted about it: “There was an outbreak of armpit crabs at BYU. Sit with me for a moment, and think about how that happened. Have a good day y’all.”

If you're confused about whether armpit crabs are even real, it appears that it is technically possible to get crabs on any area of your body with hair besides your head.