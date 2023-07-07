Home > Entertainment > Music Singer C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence's Recent Death Has Led to an Outpouring of Grief C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence had serious health problems and was only in her 30s, which has led many to wonder about the singer's cause of death. By Joseph Allen Jul. 7 2023, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@singa4god

Following the sad news that gospel singer C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence had died, fans of the singer and her powerful voice began to express their grief online. Ashley's father Bishop John Eric Brown was the person who shared the news. She was only in her 30s at the time of her death.

Following the news of Ashley's death, many fans wanted to learn more about the health problems she was dealing with, and what her actual cause of death was. Keep reading for all the details.

What was C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence's cause of death?

In a statement posted on Instagram, Bishop John Eric Brown wrote that he was lost in the aftermath of his daughter's death. “God considered me special to have let me father the sweetest, caring, genuine, anointed, singing girl in the whole world!! My best friend, my ride or die, my encourager, my confidant, my Boonie! I’m lost right now!!”

Although his statement didn't include any information about his daughter's cause of death, both he and Ashley's husband Regi Lawrence had been chronicling her health struggles prior to her death. Ashley had been dealing with excess fluid in her brain. Neurologists were reportedly considering inserting a shunt that would drain the fluid and reduce the pressure on her brain.

Then, Bishop John Eric Brown posted that his daughter had suffered a serious stroke around July 4, 2023, and said that they needed to "pray for brain activity." While no official cause of death has been announced, it seems likely that the stroke might have led to her cause of death. It's unclear how long Ashley had been suffering from these symptoms. Excess fluid on the brain is a serious issue at any age.

Ashley's family and fans are mourning her death.

Following the news that Ashley had died, Regi wrote on Instagram that he was incredibly grateful to have known his wife for as long as he did. "My life was favored beyond measure to have such a fragrance for 13 years. My heart is broken but I have no doubt God will get glory out of her life. My answer is and will always be, YES LORD!!" he wrote on Facebook, accompanied by pictures of Ashley.

Under Regi's post, plenty of fans and friends offered their condolences, and also spoke about how much they loved both him and Ashley. "Praying for you. We all loved her. Thankful she had a husband like you," one person wrote under the post. "Love you much brother. Praying much for you and the entire family! Thank you for being a wonderful husband in taking care of her. Well done sir," another person added.