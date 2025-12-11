Cailee Spaeny Finally Responds to the Jacob Elordi Dating Rumors
Cailee said she's a "grandma."
When Priscilla and Alien: Romulus actor Cailee Spaeny went on the Today Show to promote her new movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, she cleared up some rumors about her dating life. She usually keeps her personal life private, but people had questions after her Priscilla co-star, Jacob Elordi, revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had a photo of Cailee on his phone's lock screen.
While answering a series of "profoundly random questions," Jacob revealed the photo, which showed Cailee and him singing karaoke together during a night out. He said, "Right now, my wallpaper is me and my beautiful friend Cailee Spaeny from Priscilla." Podcast host Josh Horowitz said, "I adore her," and Jacob replied, "I love her. What a performer."
So, Is Cailee Spaeny dating Jacob Elordi?
After speaking about Cailee's newest Knives Out role, the Today Show hosts brought up Jacob's phone wallpaper and asked what's going on with the pair. In the photo, Cailee and Jacob are holding hands as Cailee sings into a microphone.
Cailee said, "This was a great night. He's a dear friend, and I'm so proud of him. He came to London, and I was in town, and the only way to celebrate anything is a night of karaoke," she explained.
Cailee continued, "So this is us probably singing Shakira ... And we're just celebrating his incredible performance in Frankenstein." She mentioned his Golden Globe nominations and emphasized how proud of him she is.
When asked what her phone wallpaper is, Cailee said, "I'm just a grandma. I have a film photo of a nice rose bush."
So it seems Cailee and Jacob are just friends, as far as they're letting on.
While filming Priscilla, Cailee talked about how much she admired Jacob as a performer. She told E! News, "You can just really tell in his performances how seriously he takes it. And I think we both have the same work ethic, which is such a relief. It doesn't mean anything about the actors, but actors do wildly different things for different roles."
Cailee added that she and Jacob are "both sort of nerds and are really intense with this stuff." She said, "We bonded before we went and filmed this movie, which I thought was really important. We knew that we had to trust each other before we went into this."
Jacob Elordi and his now-ex-girlfriend, Olivia Jade, split in October 2025.
Jacob and Olivia had been dating on and off since 2021, according to People. They split up in August of 2025 and got back together in September, only to call things off completely the following month.
A source told People, "It’s fully over. They are not getting back together." The same source said that Olivia is "fine about the Jacob split, she's more upset about what's going on with her father." Olivia's parents, Lori Laughlin and Massimo Giannulli, split in October after 28 years of marriage.