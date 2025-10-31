Caitlyn Jenner's Net Worth Matches Her Olympic and Television Success The reality television star made a surprising appearance in 'The Kardashians.' By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 31 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For someone who likes to stay away from the television world of The Kardashians, retired Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality television star made a surprise appearance in the television series headlined by her family.

Caitlyn has built a successful career for herself, and that involves the use of plenty of money. What does Caitlyn's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the cash generated around the career of the controversial public figure.

What does Caitlyn Jenner's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlyn holds a net worth valued at $25 million. Being a successful athlete with Olympic accomplishments can provide someone with plenty of money, but Caitlyn owes her fortune to stealing the spotlight on television. The celebrity is the star of various productions, but the ones that delivered the big paychecks were I Am Cait and everything related to the world of the Kardashian family.

Some celebrities attempt a run at a political career once they step away from the screen. Caitlyn launched a campaign to become the replacement governor of California back in 2021.

While failing to win the election, the process forced the reality star to release tax records, allowing the public to take a look at her salary. Caitlyn knows how to turn her narrative into a strong business asset. The retired athlete earned $2.5 million in 2016 and $1.9 million in 2017.

Caitlyn Jenner made a surprise appearance in 'The Kardashians.'

The success of Keeping up With the Kardashians can't be denied. The series ran over the course of 20 seasons on E!. While the show was brought to an end, people from all over the world couldn't get enough of the titular family and the anecdotes they shared on the screen. The love fans have for the Kardashians can move mountains, which is why Hulu moved forward with their Kardashians television series around a year after the E! series ended.

Caitlyn mostly stays away from the spotlight. However, People reports that the reality star appeared during an episode of The Kardashians to have one last dinner with the family in their former home. Before Caitlyn walked in, Kris told the other members of the family, "Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house."