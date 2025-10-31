It Feels Like Caitlyn Jenner Has Voted Against Her Own Interests — Let's Look at Her Politics Caitlyn Jenner condemned anti-trans positions during President Trump's first time, but not during his second. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 31 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Since Donald Trump took office again in January 2025, he has spent much of his time exacting revenge on his political enemies, perceived or otherwise. The president has largely targeted undocumented immigrants, though ICE agents have arrested more than 170 U.S. citizens, per ProPublica. He has announced and reneged on tariffs enough times to throw America's economy into a tailspin. In the midst of a government shutdown, a $300 million ballroom is being built on the White House grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

The president has also signed executive orders that target the transgender community, including one that bans transgender people from the military. He took that one a step further by declaring transgender members of the military would not be eligible to receive their retirement benefits. Despite this, his administration is supported by high-profile members of the trans community like Caitlyn Jenner. Let's look at her political views.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner's political views are conservative and confusing.

Back in July 2017, during Trump's first presidency, Caitlyn spoke out about his plan to ban transgender people from serving in the military. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), she shared an old post from the president where he thanked the LGBTQ+ community and claimed Hillary Clinton would threaten their rights and freedoms. "There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us," wrote Caitlyn. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

As of October 2025, Caitlyn has not publicly commented on the transgender military ban enacted in January 2025. There are similar examples that show a difference between Trump's first and second presidencies. Caitlyn pushed back on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric the first time but has remained silent during the second administration.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Caitlyn was making a run for California governor during a Republican-led effort to recall Gavin Newsom, per CNN. The Republican gubernatorial hopeful had changed her tune about Trump. She said she likes him because he's a disruptor, despite disagreeing with Trump's position on trans issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn is pro-Israel.

In April 2024, Caitlyn encountered pro-Palestine protesters while arriving at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. She shared a video of her arrival on X, which showed her surrounded by supporters as they chanted "Free Palestine." In the video, Caitlyn is walking briskly, but occasionally stops to film one of the protesters. In her post, she called the protesters "terrorist sympathizers" and "Hamas lovers."