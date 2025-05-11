Get Excited Because A 'Call the Midwife' Spinoff and Film Are Headed Your Way Season 15, a spinoff, and a film!? What more could fans ask for? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 11 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: PBS

There’s a lot happening in the District of Poplar, and it’s all coming to your screens in various forms, including a two-part Christmas special airing in 2025. And if you haven’t heard about the Call the Midwife Season 15 renewal, which is slated to release in 2026, well, now you know!

But it gets even better for fans of East London’s ever-expanding world, thanks to the prenatal care provided by the midwives from Nonnatus House. Call the Midwife is getting a spinoff, and as the cherry on top, there’s also a film to follow! Ready for all the deets? We've got 'em hot and ready for you!

What is the 'call the midwife' spinoff about?

Source: PBS

The Call the Midwife spinoff is actually a prequel series that will "delve into the deeper past" set during WWII, according to showrunner Heidi Thomas, as reported by the BBC. It will give viewers a glimpse into life in Poplar during the Blitz. Heidi also teased that the prequel will feature "some familiar (if much younger) faces," which is something fans can definitely look forward to.

For those concerned the spinoff means Call the Midwife is losing momentum, there's no need to panic. Season 15 is already in the works, and more could be on the way. Showrunner Heidi Thomas reassured fans that while she’s "never run out of stories for our midwives," the prequel is simply an extra project to explore Poplar before the show's usual 1950s to 1970s timeline. "The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary — filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy," she explained.

'Call the Midwife' is also being made into a film.

As if a Season 15 renewal, a Christmas special, and a prequel spinoff weren't enough to satisfy fans' cravings for more Call the Midwife, the BBC has confirmed a feature film is also on the way. But this one promises to take a few unexpected turns. Set in 1972, the film will be shot overseas, though the production team is keeping the exact location a secret for now. Still, creator Heidi Thomas promises it will look "absolutely fantastic" on screen.

The movie will bring back "much-loved" characters from the series, but this time, they’ll "take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape." With the location remaining under wraps, it seems the production team wants to leave fans guessing as they await the spinoff's arrival.

Both the film and prequel series are written, created, and produced by Heidi Thomas and Dame Pippa Harris, with Ann Tricklebank also serving as executive producer, all while continuing to oversee the original show.

Although the prequel, upcoming season, and feature film are giving fans plenty to look forward to, some viewers are concerned these extra projects could delay Call the Midwife Season 15. In a Reddit thread from April 2025, one fan speculated the season might be postponed “in favor of the spinoffs."