Where Is Cameron Herrin Now? The Influencer Was Found Guilty of Vehicular Homicide in 2021 Cameron Herrin was found guilty of vehicular homicide in 2021 after killing two people while drag racing. Where is he now? Here's what we know. By Jennifer Tisdale Oct. 25 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

The Gist: Cameron Herrin was drag racing in May 2018 when he killed two people, a mother and her infant daughter.

He was found guilty of vehicular homicide and sentenced to 24 years.

Cameron is currently serving time in a Florida state prison.

His lawyer tried to get Cameron's sentence reduced but a judge denied the motion.

There are a lot of reasons one should criticize the true crime genre. Many people feel that it is exploitative, and doesn't always focus on the victims. I always thought the victims should remain in the background, since they don't have a say in how their story is told. Documentary filmmakers, podcasts hosts, and other creators assume what a person who cannot speak would want the world to know about them. I think that's selfish.

One thing true crime has highlighted time and time again is the occasional romantic attachment some have for a criminal. Despite what they did, or perhaps because of it, someone like a Charles Manson can end up on the receiving end of fanciful love letters. Something of this nature was played out in 2021 after influencer Cameron Herrin was found guilty of vehicular homicide. Social media decided he was too cute to go to prison. So, did he? Where is Cameron Herrin now? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/Fox 13 Tampa Bay (video still) Cameron Herrin at his sentencing

Where is Cameron Herrin now? He's serving a 24-year prison sentence.

According to Fox 13 News, on May 23, 2018, 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia were struck and killed by a car that was drag racing down Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa, Fla. The driver was then-18-year-old social media influencer Cameron Herrin, who was racing his friend John Barrineau. The victims died from their injuries the following day.

It was later found that Herrin was going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone when he swerved to avoid Barrineau's vehicle after it narrowly missed hitting Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter. A trial date was set for Dec. 2, 2019, and was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 20, 2020, a week before their trial, Herrin and Barrineau "decided to go their separate legal ways," reported the outlet.

Finally in April 2021, a judge handed Herrin a 24-year sentence while Barrineau was given six years after striking a plea deal. Herrin is serving his time at Graceville Correctional Facility in Graceville, Fla. His current release date is scheduled for July 8, 2044.

Source: YouTube/Fox 13 Tampa Bay (video still) Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt with her husband John Raubenolt and daughter Lillia

Herrin's lawyer attempted to get his sentenced reduced.

In November 2022, WFLA reported that Herrin’s lawyer, John Fitzgibbons, filed a motion to reduce his client's sentence. Fitzgibbons "claimed the prosecutor, ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren, called him and said 24 years was 'excessively harsh,'" the outlet reported. Herrin's attorney also alleged that in other conversations, Warren said a 10- to 12-year sentence was more appropriate.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash denied the motion, citing the fact that Warren had "declined to join the defense in their effort to modify the sentence," per the outlet. Judge Nash went on to say that the state of Florida does not agree with the opinions Warren holds and a "trial court has the ‘absolute right’ to ignore the opinions and recommendations of prosecutors."