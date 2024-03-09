Home > Television Plenty of Dogs Seem to Love 'Bluey' — and This Is One Theory Why 'Bluey' may be custom-made for your children and your dogs — truly a fun program for the whole family! By Sara Belcher Mar. 8 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@its.me.kygo

There's nothing cuter than cuddling up on the couch with your pup to watch a show or movie. Plenty of dog owners have shared photos and videos of their furry friends watching with them, joking about having movie nights and marathons with their pets — but there might be some evidence that the dogs genuinely enjoy watching certain programs more than others. Of course, every pet is different, but the hit family and children's show Bluey may be a great one to introduce to your dog.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video that went viral in mid-2023, a dog named Kygo sits patiently in front of his owner's television, watching Bluey on the television. "He actually watched it," the caption reads, showing the dog clad in a blue jacket with its eyes glued to the screen. Turns out, Kygo isn't the only canine who seems to love Bluey — but can dogs actually watch the program?

Article continues below advertisement

One fan theory suggests dogs love it because 'Bluey' uses colors they can see.

For those who don't know, dogs are partially color-blind. According to Forbes, dogs can't see certain colors like red and green, instead only viewing the world through images of blue, yellow, brown, and grey. If your dog favors certain toys over others, it may have something to do with their color — and this may also contribute to pups' preference for Bluey.

The popular Australian children's show has become popular among more than just children, sparking multiple internet theories and plenty of praise from viewers of all ages. Not only is the show a hit with the whole family, it also seems to earn some attention from our canine friends. Since mid-2023, TikTokers have been sharing videos of their dogs attentively watching Bluey, and one fan theory suggests it's because much of the show's color palette consists of these colors dogs can see.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Heeler family, Bandit, Bluey, Stripe, Socks, and Nana are all various shades of blue, with Bluey and Bandit sporting yellow bellies. Bingo and Chilli are also primarily brown and a yellow-orange color, while the rest of the Heeler family is grey — making all of the dogs easily visible to your pooch at home.

Article continues below advertisement

In between the TikTok videos of dogs sitting and watching Bluey with the whole family are clips of the show with the dog vision filter on it, showing what the program looks like from the perspective of a dog. In these videos, it's clear that the color palette works in the dogs' favor — many of the characters are easily distinguishable from each other with the filter.