'Bluey' Executive Producer on a Future Movie: "We're Just Waiting for That Idea To Come Through" (EXCLUSIVE)

Daley shared that he and the crew, along with Bluey creator Joe Brumm, had always thought "it would be fun" to take the show and turn it into a feature-length film. But he also said that, as of right now, they're still "waiting for that idea to come through."

That doesn't mean it won't ever happen, but there's a lot that needs to be figured out before that tiny nugget of an idea can ever become something more.