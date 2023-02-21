Yes, Jigglypuff Can Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' — Here's How to Get One

Any longtime trainers know that any opportunity to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon is one you should take. Though Shiny Pokémon offer little more than a cool color variant, dedicated Pokémon fans have long sunk hours upon hours hunting down as many Shinies as they can.

Article continues below advertisement

Jigglypuff, the Gen. I Fairy and Normal-type Pokémon, will receive its very own Spotlight Hour on Feb. 21. During this hour, players can catch multiple Jigglypuff in the wild, raking in extra XP and candies that can later be used to evolve their best Jigglypuff. But during this event, can Jigglypuff be Shiny?

Article continues below advertisement

Can Jigglypuff be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

For those who still haven't managed to add a Shiny Jigglypuff to their collection, you're in luck, because the February Spotlight Hour will be a great time to catch one. Jigglypuff's Shiny variant has been available in the game for a while, but as Jigglypuff will spawn much more frequently during this event, you're more likely to finally have a successful search.

The Shiny Jigglypuff is only slightly different than its regular variant, with green eyes and a more saturated pink body hue. If it weren't for the Shiny animation signaling that you've found one, it may be difficult to find this one on your own.

Article continues below advertisement

I gave in and tried my luck in the JigglyPuff Spotlight Hour and success can never say no to more 6 mins in and only in 27 checks! 😜✨🥳



🎈Spotlight Recap ⚠️

- Seen 274 / Caught 126

- 1 Shiny Jigglypuff ✨🎈✨

- No 100% / Found 1 Huge JIGGLY! #PokemonGO #ShinyPokemon pic.twitter.com/2bWJKsdiqf — MattyA94x 🇬🇧 TL48 (@MattyA94x) February 21, 2023

Unfortunately, Shiny spawn rates will not be increased for this event, so you'll just have to start an encounter with as many Jigglypuffs as you can if you're trying to find a Shiny. Instead of completing the catch once you start an encounter with a non-Shiny Jigglypuff, just flee the encounter and click a different Jigglypuff on the overworld map to increase your number of encounters during this hour.