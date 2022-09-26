'Hogwarts Legacy' Lets You Learn Dark Magic and Cast Unforgiveable Curses to a Point

As an aspiring dark wizard, you will get some different cutscenes and meet a charismatic Slytherin student whose ambition will get you in trouble. But who cares if you get in trouble when you learn the magic you need to defend yourself and stop the dark forces of the goblin rebellion and the dark wizards working with them? Sometimes you just have to fight fire with fire, right? Whatever excuses you give yourself, those curses are unforgivable for a reason, but that might not stop the ambitious.