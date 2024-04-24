Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle You Asked, We Answered: Can You Quit Netflix's 'The Circle'? While no contestant has ever quit 'The Circle,' there's a likely chance that the players have the option to voluntarily leave or quit the game. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 8 of The Circle. In the realm of reality competition shows, contestants typically leave the game through elimination. Yet, there's always the slim chance that a participant decides to voluntarily exit or quit the game early.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

With that in mind, let's delve into Netflix's wildly popular reality competition series, The Circle. Throughout its run, viewers have only witnessed players leaving the competition due to being blocked from the game. But is quitting an option for them? Here's what we know!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, can you quit 'The Circle?

While no contestant has ever quit Netflix's The Circle, there's a likely chance that the show gives contestants the option to voluntarily leave or quit the game at any time. However, the specific rules and guidelines for quitting may differ depending on the show.

For example, some reality competition shows might enforce fines or other penalties for contestants who choose to quit. Meanwhile, other shows may permit their competitors to depart without any consequences.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, the guidelines established by the show's producers and the agreements made by the contestants dictate the outcome. Nevertheless, there is a strong likelihood that quitting The Circle would not lead to any form of punishment.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 6 contestant Autumn seemed like she wanted to quit.

Although the sixth season has been rather calm, Episode 8 brings a significant shift as most of the players collectively target and attack Autumn during the "Most Likely, Least Likely" game. They spare no effort to paint Autumn in a negative light, placing a massive target on her back.

Throughout the game, Autumn visibly becomes more upset. By its conclusion, she is in tears, expressing how "ruthless" everyone has been. Brandon (aka Olivia) feels awful for participating in the attack on Autumn, empathizing with her position as he has experienced similar feelings of isolation before.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerned for Autumn's well-being after such a brutal game, Brandon invites the Southern belle for a private chat. During their discussion, Autumn reveals that the game has triggered past struggles for her. Brandon, in turn, shares his own experiences of being bullied as a kid, acknowledging the long journey it took for him to find self-acceptance.

Article continues below advertisement

Expressing regret, Brandon apologizes for making her feel the way he once did. However, the 21-year-old full-time ranch hand is not quite ready to move on, highlighting the impact of Brandon's actions on her self-esteem.