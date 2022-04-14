Can You Use Miis in ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’?By Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 14 2022, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Even if you're not a Nintendo stan, you have to admit that the Wii was a truly revolutionary system. And one of its most popular titles actually came pre-packaged with the console: Wii Sports.
The OG party game is back on the Nintendo Switch, but folks want to know: Can you use Miis in Nintendo Switch Sports?
Can you use Miis in 'Nintendo Switch Sports'?
Before there were bitmojis on Snapchat, there were Miis. The little avatars Nintendo allowed Wii owners to create could be used for different user profiles on the system. Gamers were offered a variety of different hairstyles, skin complexions, eye shapes, and facial hair options to craft their Miis.
Nintendo took a step further when it began allowing users to have their Miis participate in the Wii Sports games. Can the same be done now in Nintendo Switch Sports?
According to IGN, there are some slight changes to custom avatars on Switch Sports, but you'll still be able to use your Mii.
Your custom little characters in Switch Sports are called Sports Mates, but you can also use the Miis we're accustomed to by adding your Mii head to the Sports Mate avatar.
There's something kind of proportionally strange about attaching the Mii head to the Sports Mate body, but you're welcome to try it out. You could also create a Sports Mate directly if the mix-and-match aesthetic bugs you!
When does 'Nintendo Switch Sports' come out?
Saturday, April 29, 2022 is the official release date of Switch Sports, so you won't have to wait long to see what kind of interesting uses developers have crafted for Nintendo's Joy-Cons.
Just like the original Wii Sports, its successor will encourage gamers to move around to their heart's content in many interactive and (un)intentionally hilarious play sessions.
What sports can gamers play in 'Nintendo Switch Sports'?
The game features six different sports: tennis, badminton, volleyball, bowling, soccer, and chanbara (sword dueling). There are plans for other sports to be added in the future.
Folks can expect to have golf added to the title by the end of 2022. Knowing Nintendo and its penchant for creating pretty addictive golf games, we expect this one will be pretty darn good.
Which Nintendo Switch Sports game are you most excited to try out?