Wondering if You Can Vote at a Different Polling Place? Here's What You Need to Know Surprise, surprise — you can't vote at a different polling place! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 5 2024, 4:40 p.m. ET

As the sun begins to set, those who haven't voted yet might start to feel the pressure. But don't worry — most polling places stay open late, so you still have plenty of time to cast your vote and make your voice heard in the 2024 presidential election!

For commuters, though, it can be a bit stressful because there's always the fear that you might not make it to your polling location before it closes. That brings up an important question: Can you vote at a different polling place? Here's what you need to know.

Can you vote at a different polling place?

Let’s get right to it: No, you can't vote at a different polling place. On Election Day, you are required to vote at your designated polling location in order to cast an in-person ballot. While it might seem very convenient to vote at a different site, election rules are strict about where voters must go.

If you’re unsure where your polling place is, don’t worry — it’s easy to find! Simply head over to CanIVote.org and click on the "Find Your Polling Place" category. Once you're there, you'll select your place of residence from the drop-down menu.

This will direct you to a page where you can access a search tool specifically for locating your polling station. Just click on the blue box labeled "Polling Place Search Tool," and enter your street address and ZIP code. Hit "Search," and voilà! All the details you need about your designated polling place will appear on the screen. It's super quick, super simple, and ensures you’ll know exactly where to go when it's time to vote!