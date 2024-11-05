Home > News > Politics When Will Election Results Start Coming In? How to Follow the Latest Updates "It will likely take days to count all of the absentee ballots necessary to determine the winner in a state with such close margins." Experts declared. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 5 2024, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Election Day 2024 is finally here. Voters across the U.S. are casting their ballots to decide on the next President. For many, the anticipation of election night is intense. Contrary to popular belief, Election Day doesn’t always mean immediate results. This is especially true in closer races, which many believe to be the case this year. Furthermore, the influx of absentee ballots and first-time voters can make things take longer.

So, when will election results start coming in? With polls closing at various times across the country, knowing when to start looking for results can be confusing. Keep reading as we dive into it and try to clear a few things up.

What time do election results start coming in?

Election results usually start to come in shortly after the polls close in each state, but times vary across the country. The first polls to close will be in Indiana and Kentucky, starting at 6:00 p.m. local time. Confirmed by CBS News, most states close their polls between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time. Initial projections are sometimes offered within an hour of closing. It, however, can sometimes take hours for votes to be counted after the polls close.

Networks like CBS News, NBC, and ABC will begin sharing projections based on early results, exit polls, and vote counts, but these projections can shift as more data comes in. It’s important to remember that news outlets only make official projections when they’re confident in the outcome, so early leads may change throughout the night.

What should we expect from results in key states?

Election analysts will be paying close attention to swing states, which often determine the overall election outcome. States like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona may have a major impact. If the results in these states are delayed, it can postpone overall election results. Historically, Florida tends to be quick in reporting results. Pennsylvania, however, tends to take longer.

According to The Washington Times, states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin take longer to report results because they are not allowed to start counting absentee ballots until Election Day. In other states, absentee ballots that come in early also get counted early.

Where can you turn for live and current election updates?

For those eager to stay updated, many reliable sources will be tracking results in real-time. Major news networks, including CNN, Fox News, and The New York Times, will offer live updates throughout the night. Additionally, official state election websites provide up-to-date results and specific information about any delays in reporting.

Other sources include social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, where users can often see real-time reactions, updates, and localized reports. However, it’s always best to confirm with trusted news sources, as early reports on social media can sometimes spread misinformation. Per What’s on Disney Plus, ABC News provides comprehensive coverage of Election Day that can be streamed via Hulu, Disney+, and the ABC News app.

What should you expect if no results happen tonight?

If the election remains undecided as Tuesday ends and Wednesday begins, it is important to remember there is no need to panic. This just reflects the time needed to accurately count the votes.