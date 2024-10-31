Home > News > Politics False Election Results Were Displayed During a Televised ABC Formula 1 Race Election results in Pennsylvania named Kamala Harris the winner of that state. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 31 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

No matter which side you're rooting for and voting for in the 2024 presidential election, there is no denying that the race is likely to be close. However, for those extra important states, like Pennsylvania, the campaign for Democrats and Republicans is even more important. So, when ABC aired fake election results in Pennsylvania well ahead of Election Day, it caused controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

The reason why Pennsylvania is so important for politicians is that it has the most electoral votes out of all the other swing states. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and won the election as a whole. In 2020, voters flipped and voted in favor of President Joe Biden, which means the controversy surrounding ABC airing incorrect voting results is a big deal.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened with ABC's fake election results controversy?

On Oct. 30, while a Formula 1 race aired on ABC television, election results from Pennsylvania suddenly appeared at the bottom of the screen. According to those results, Vice President Kamala Harris won by 5 percent in the state. However, since the election isn't until Nov. 5, viewers had to pause and stare at the screen, wondering what the results meant.

For some, it became a controversy that made it seem as though the election was "rigged" in some way. For others, it was a way for the network to test out coverage results with numbers that don't mean anything. And when someone shared a video of the TV footage on X, another user who works in television commented on the post to share a logical explanation.

Article continues below advertisement

#NEW: ABC accidentally aired an election results “test” that showed Kamala winning Pennsylvania by 5% during the Formula 1 race. pic.twitter.com/1N5pqSWcvf — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) October 30, 2024

"I work in TV," they wrote. "To be fair, they could be running these graphics as stand-ins for election coverage rehearsals and someone accidentally sent them out live. Certainly doesn't rule out something more sinister, but just saying."

Article continues below advertisement

Other users felt that there is something more serious at work, like the Democratic party already working in overdrive (no pun intended, given the Formula 1 race) to make sure Harris wins. But according to WNEP-TV, which is the local ABC affiliate station, it was an accident.

🚨 #BREAKING: THE ELECTION HAS BEEN COMPROMISED



⚠️ABC television just aired the 2024 Election RESULTS on ESPN live tv during Formula 1



⚠️ABC and affiliates showed Kamala Harris victory on screen.



⚠️They are going to pull the same sh*t AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/tPOaS4qmBT — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 30, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

#CONSPIRACYTHEORYTHURSDAY



The @ABC screen crawler "test" of poll results are election interence at worst, but probably just gaslighting — Garbage MAGA-Man 🇺🇸🚒🚐🏍️ (@glyptodropem) October 31, 2024

So apparently, ABC accidentally aired election poll results showing Harris leading Donald Trump 52% to 47%. They tell you what they’re gonna do before they do it. pic.twitter.com/azT0vi6Sfw — Jake Kavanagh (@BringTheTable_) October 31, 2024