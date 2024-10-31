Distractify
Home > News > Politics

False Election Results Were Displayed During a Televised ABC Formula 1 Race

Election results in Pennsylvania named Kamala Harris the winner of that state.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Oct. 31 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

No matter which side you're rooting for and voting for in the 2024 presidential election, there is no denying that the race is likely to be close. However, for those extra important states, like Pennsylvania, the campaign for Democrats and Republicans is even more important.

So, when ABC aired fake election results in Pennsylvania well ahead of Election Day, it caused controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

The reason why Pennsylvania is so important for politicians is that it has the most electoral votes out of all the other swing states. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and won the election as a whole.

In 2020, voters flipped and voted in favor of President Joe Biden, which means the controversy surrounding ABC airing incorrect voting results is a big deal.

abc fake poll results
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

What happened with ABC's fake election results controversy?

On Oct. 30, while a Formula 1 race aired on ABC television, election results from Pennsylvania suddenly appeared at the bottom of the screen. According to those results, Vice President Kamala Harris won by 5 percent in the state. However, since the election isn't until Nov. 5, viewers had to pause and stare at the screen, wondering what the results meant.

For some, it became a controversy that made it seem as though the election was "rigged" in some way. For others, it was a way for the network to test out coverage results with numbers that don't mean anything.

And when someone shared a video of the TV footage on X, another user who works in television commented on the post to share a logical explanation.

Article continues below advertisement

"I work in TV," they wrote. "To be fair, they could be running these graphics as stand-ins for election coverage rehearsals and someone accidentally sent them out live. Certainly doesn't rule out something more sinister, but just saying."

Article continues below advertisement

Other users felt that there is something more serious at work, like the Democratic party already working in overdrive (no pun intended, given the Formula 1 race) to make sure Harris wins. But according to WNEP-TV, which is the local ABC affiliate station, it was an accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night," the station shared in a statement with WBZ NewsRadio.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

When Will the New President Be Announced in 2024? Memories of 2020's Long Wait Is Making People Nervous

Donald Trump's Campaign Trail Has Been Flooded With "47" Signs — What Does It Mean?

Vice President Harris Has Been Forced to Address Biden's "Garbage" Comment: "I Strongly Disagree"

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.