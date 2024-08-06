Distractify
Is Minnesota a Swing State? Kamala Harris's VP Pick Hails From the "Land of 10,000 Lakes"

Kamala Harris's VP running mate Tim Walz is from Minnesota — how might this affect the election?

Published Aug. 6 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz waits to speak to the press on June 3, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. A short time earlier the state's Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter had been filed against former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao in the death of George Floyd. Ellison also announced that charges against former officer Derek Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder. On May 25, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes while detaining him on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd went unconscious and died at the scene. The other officer were part of the responding team. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz pictured in 2020

After news broke of Kamala Harris's decision to nominate Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate, a lot of folks wondered what this might mean for Walz's home state, and what that could potentially mean for the election.

After all, it's reasonable to believe that nominating someone from a swing state could arguably help a candidate gain an advantage among those swing voters.

So, on that note ... is Minnesota a swing state? Here's what to know about the "Land of 10,000 Lakes."

Minnesota Statehood Day video on Instagram video where Tim Balz replaces the old Minnesota flag with the new one.
Source: Instagram/@mngovernor

A still from a May 2024 Instagram video in which Tim Balz replaces the old Minnesota flag with the new one.

Is Minnesota a swing state?

No, Minnesota isn't a swing state.

Though it was mostly a red state from 1860 through the start of the Great Depression, the tides turned in 1932, when the state voted in Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In fact, the last time Minnesota went red was in 1972, when Richard Nixon won the presidential election in a landslide.

"Minnesota has generally been a safe state for Democrats, so it is less critical than Pennsylvania or Arizona, but it has been trending more competitive over the last few elections," Texas Christian University political science professor James Riddlesperger told USA Today.

As of now, regarding the 2024 presidential election in which Kamala Harris faces off against Donald Trump, political analysts are saying that there are six swing states that could determine the outcome of the race: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

But as for Walz, who has been touted for his progressive policies, his Midwestern roots may appeal to centrist voters.

"You know what? If Tim Walz ends up on the ticket, I will donate to the party for the first time ever," tweeted writer Andrew Krok. "This is the kind of folksy, take-no-s--t midwestern gumption that wins hearts and minds. It’s far more effective than just picking the governor of whatever swing state they need."

