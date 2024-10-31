Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Cord Cutters Can Now Watch a Live 'Survivor' Live! The ‘Survivor 47’ contestants are here to play — but can we watch them live at home as cord cutters? By Jamie Lerner Published Oct. 31 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: CBS

“Outwit. Outplay. Outlast.” Those three words have defined Survivor since 2000, but now, cord cutters want to know if we can “Outsmart” the streaming services to watch Survivor live. There are plenty of Survivor hardcore fans who only subscribe to Paramount Plus so that they can watch Survivor, but watching live on the app isn’t too intuitive.

There’s a lot of appeal to watching Survivor live, such as following along with live updates on X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, to knowing exactly who is voted out in real-time. So can you watch Survivor live on Paramount Plus, or is it only for streaming?

Source: Paramount Plus

You can watch ‘Survivor’ live on Paramount Plus.

While it’s not the easiest to figure out, it’s definitely possible to watch Survivor live on Paramount Plus. While most of us watch shows on the app by searching the specific show's title, watching live television functions more like, well, watching live network television. First, go to the “live television” section of Paramount Plus, and then search through the channels to get to CBS. There, Survivor should be available to watch live!

Is Paramount Plus Live not working? Check your location settings!

However, some people might have difficulty watching if whatever region their location settings aren’t on. In this case, be sure to toggle on the location settings to ensure that Paramount Plus can read your geographical location, or else the live television feature won’t work. Other than that, watching Survivor live should be easier than chopping a coconut!

You can also try using the Paramount Plus app.

If you're still having trouble accessing the latest episode live on Paramount Plus, try signing in on your phone. Some users have reported that working better for whatever reason, and then you should be able to cast to your TV to enjoy that sweet, sweet Survivor drama.

Source: Endemol Shine Australia

'Australian Survivor' is not available on Paramount Plus.

Unfortunately for fans of Australian Survivor (not to be confused with the second season of the U.S. version of the show), there is no longer any way to watch that particular version of the show on Paramount Plus. It was removed from the streaming service due to rights issues.