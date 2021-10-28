Candace Rice Told Twitter She's Pregnant

The party animals on Floribama Shore always know how to have a good time, but one member of the cast might be having another kind of fun entirely. In a recent Twitter thread on Oct. 23, 2021, Candace Rice mentioned she was pregnant. Although she has not made any formal announcements about her pregnancy, fans are still curious: when is Candace's due date?

Read on for everything we know about Candace Rice's quiet pregnancy and when her due date might be.

So, when is Candace's due date?

Candace has not formally announced her pregnancy but made a statement offhandedly during a Twitter fight with castmate Guy Smyrnios. Guy and his sister have both made threats of wanting to "box" Candace, calling her "racist" and claiming she used anti-gay slurs against them. In the middle of the argument thread, a fan remarked, "OK, I wanna chime in, cuz I’m bored. Umm, y’all are both weak for arguing online. OK bye, love the show!"

As a response, Candace said, "I’m at home pregnant, this is entertainment for me cause I ain’t got cable." While some fans were quick to offer congratulations, others didn't believe she was pregnant until a follow-up tweet on Oct. 25, 2021.

Source: Instagram

Candance explained she was not only dealing with online harassment from her castmate, but also "dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum." "Being attacked online with zero support from anyone is probably the most mentally dismantling thing I’ve encountered in my life," she said. "I had more peace living in my car before I ever did this show."

Hyperemesis gravidarum is a medical term that refers to severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, which can sometimes be so intense that the expectant mother becomes dehydrated and dizzy. The use of the term only underscores the fact that Candace is pregnant and seemingly without the father in the picture, as she mentions being unsupported.

Source: Instagram

According to the American Pregnancy Association, hyperemesis gravidarum appears roughly between 4–6 weeks of pregnancy and may peak between 9–13 weeks. Candace could be anywhere from one month along to three months along, going on four. By this logic, her due date could be anywhere from June to September of 2022.

Fans are hoping that Candace will reveal more public information about her pregnancy soon, especially because she seemingly brushed off the news with a one-off tweet. Floribama Shore viewers will recall that co-star Nilsa was pregnant on the show during Season 4, so there is a possibility we'll see Candace's pregnancy on the series as well.