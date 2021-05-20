A Positive COVID Test Halted Filming for 'Floribama Shore' at the End of the Season

Like most reality television shows this season, the cast of Floribama Shore filmed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the cast and crew were meant to take precautions to keep everyone on set safe from the virus, but sometimes it still manages to slip through even the best of preventative measures.

Unfortunately, someone on set this season managed to catch the coronavirus while on the shore this fall. But who got it — and did they pass it to anyone else?