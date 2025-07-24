Did Candace Owens's Husband Really Cheat on Her With Her Brother? The conservative commentator has shot down rumors about her brother. By Joseph Allen Published July 24 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Over the past decade, Candace Owens has emerged as one of the definitive conservative voices of her era on the internet, in large part because she has not been afraid to wade into a number of controversial topics. Those topics have included everything from racism to college sports, but sometimes, a controversy around Candace emerges because of things she didn't do.

Following news that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are suing Candace over a claim she made that Brigitte was born a man, a rumor resurfaced having to do with Candace's brother. Here's what we know about that rumor and whether there's any truth behind it.

Who is Candace Owens's brother?

Candace's brother is not in the spotlight nearly as much as his sister. Candace is the third of four children and shared a room with her two sisters when she was growing up, according to The Washington Post. “I had a pretty dysfunctional childhood,” Owens said at the time. “I probably lived through more in my first eight years of life than most people live through in their entire lives.”

Candace's brother is part of a debunked rumor.

Candace's brother is most noteworthy because of a rumor that first started circulating in 2020. The rumor claimed that Candace posted a tweet in which she wrote, "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he did say no when I asked to join them." Although many who don't like Candace or her politics were eager to celebrate the tweet, there's very little evidence that she actually posted it.

In fact, the fact checkers at Snopes have determined pretty definitively that she didn't, but that didn't stop it from circulating across the internet. As it turns out, though, that tweet actually emerged from a back-and-forth that Candace had with rapper Cardi B after Candace attacked her for a performance of her song "WAP." It's unclear whether Cardi doctored the tweet or simply shared it more widely, but that's what helped it to go viral.

FYI I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life.

You want to admit you lied now, or get sued so I can expose you as a liar?

I win either way. https://t.co/aiBOghhcv6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

“FYI I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life. You want to admit you lied now, or get sued so I can expose you as a liar? I win either way," Candace wrote in a tweet of her own, going after Cardi for spreading misinformation.

While it's likely true that Cardi knew she was spreading a lie when she did so, it's a little rich to see Candace so up in arms over false claims spread about her. As the lawsuit brought by the French president proves, Candace is not above sharing things with her massive audience that she doesn't know to be true.