TikToker Candace Wright Is Posting Her Countdown to Prison on the App — What Did She Do?

If you scroll on TikTok enough, you're sure to come across some shocking content, from creepy brand videos to dangerous challenges and even moms dancing in front of their sick babies, and many users of the app have now stumbled upon Candace Wright, a TikToker who has been posting her countdown to prison.

That's right — Candace has been using the app to count down her days to incarceration, sharing tidbits from her life, concerns for the future, and more. If you're not familiar with her, as many folks who have recently come across her videos aren't, you're probably wondering exactly what her whole ... deal is. So, why is Candace Wright going to prison?

Why is Candace Wright going to prison?

Though Candace's videos on TikTok are often full of supportive comments and folks wishing her well, many are confused as to what actually landed her in prison in the first place — and wow, is it a doozy.

Per ABC, the Tennesseean TikToker and mother was sentenced to a whopping 10 years in prison for "arson, vandalism over $250,000, aggravated burglary, theft of property over $10,000 and felony possession of marijuana with the intent to sell."

Allegedly, she and an accomplice broke into someone's home, stole several valuables such as a wedding dress, jewelry, a silver coin collection, and more, and then proceeded to burn the home down. Luckily, the home was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured. This all occurred in 2019, and she was officially arrested in 2022.

The house belonged to Dr. Ken Berry and his wife, Neisha. Though it's currently unclear exactly what Candace's relationship to the victims is, it's being reported that Ken was Candace's ex-partner.

And though her countdown to prison videos were all posted recently, it turns out that Candace may actually already be incarcerated. As of writing, her TikTok bio currently reads, "Account now ran by my daughter." And in the captions of her videos, someone claiming to be Candace's daughter has said that they're actually the ones posting the videos and that they're all drafts saved to Candace's account.

One recent caption reads, "I thought this was too cute not to post, I miss you. I'll see [you] soon," referring to Candace. Another says, "My beautiful momma, I miss you [so much] already."

In her comments, folks are rallying behind Candace and looking forward to her return to the internet (which, admittedly, has some confused due to the nature of her crimes). One user left her some advice, "Think of it as a trip to a foreign country where you’ll learn new customs, cuisine, interesting people and maybe make a few lasting friendships."