Candice King Shares Two Kids with The Fray's Joe King— Plus One on the Way With New Beau

Fans of the 2000s hit series Vampire Diaries probably recognize the name Candice King. As one of the show's stars, Candice has made a home for herself among the fandoms of Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and We Were Liars.

But while she was becoming one of the hottest actors of the 2000s and 2010s, Candice was also making a home for herself at home with ex-husband Joe King and their two kids. These days, she and Joe are divorced, but she's engaged again to the man of her dreams, and they have a baby on the way. Here's what we know about Candice's kids, including her incoming bundle of joy.

Here's what we know about Candice King's kids with The Fray guitarist Joe King.

Candice and Joe were married for nearly seven years. They tied the knot in 2014 in New Orleans and welcomed their first daughter, Florence, in 2016.

Candice was already a stepmother to Joe's two daughters from a previous marriage, Ava and Elisa. Their blended family of five became a family of six in 2020 with the arrival of Josephine June. But despite seven years of wedded bliss, they seemed to drift apart in 2021, and announced plans to split in 2022.

It's unclear what led to the split, as the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship. But they seem to get along and be co-parenting harmoniously, keeping the peace between the families now that Candice has moved on with her new beau.

Candice King is expecting a baby with fiancé Steve Krueger.

Candice and her fiancé, Steven Krueger, have been together for an undisclosed amount of time. Although they seem to be well-established as a couple, Candice has mostly kept her relationships out of the public eye. But in late 2025, they made a joyful announcement with the help of a brand.

What looked to simply be an adorable pregnancy announcement with Candice and Steven turned out to be an ad for Clear Blue, a pregnancy test brand. Fans were tickled by the juxtaposition of their happy news and a well-placed brand deal, but mostly focused on congratulating the excited couple. The post reads, "We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026! There’s nothing more magical than seeing the word pregnant 🩵Thank you @clearblue for providing us with a clear result in words, during a moment that left us speechless and overjoyed!"

They called the pregnancy, "The best gift we could hope for this holiday season." In the comments, one fan joked, "An ad and a baby announcement, two birds with one stone." However, the rest of the comments focused on offering congratulations and calling the couple "adorable."