Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Candice King Shares Two Kids with The Fray's Joe King— Plus One on the Way With New Beau

"The best gift we could hope for this holiday season."

By

Published Dec. 9 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET

Here's What We Know About Candice King's Kids
Source: Instagram / @candiceking

Fans of the 2000s hit series Vampire Diaries probably recognize the name Candice King. As one of the show's stars, Candice has made a home for herself among the fandoms of Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and We Were Liars.

Article continues below advertisement

But while she was becoming one of the hottest actors of the 2000s and 2010s, Candice was also making a home for herself at home with ex-husband Joe King and their two kids. These days, she and Joe are divorced, but she's engaged again to the man of her dreams, and they have a baby on the way. Here's what we know about Candice's kids, including her incoming bundle of joy.

Candice King and fiance Steven Krueger
Source: Instagram / @candiceking
Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Candice King's kids with The Fray guitarist Joe King.

Candice and Joe were married for nearly seven years. They tied the knot in 2014 in New Orleans and welcomed their first daughter, Florence, in 2016.

Candice was already a stepmother to Joe's two daughters from a previous marriage, Ava and Elisa. Their blended family of five became a family of six in 2020 with the arrival of Josephine June.

But despite seven years of wedded bliss, they seemed to drift apart in 2021, and announced plans to split in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear what led to the split, as the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship. But they seem to get along and be co-parenting harmoniously, keeping the peace between the families now that Candice has moved on with her new beau.

Article continues below advertisement

Candice King is expecting a baby with fiancé Steve Krueger.

Candice and her fiancé, Steven Krueger, have been together for an undisclosed amount of time. Although they seem to be well-established as a couple, Candice has mostly kept her relationships out of the public eye.

But in late 2025, they made a joyful announcement with the help of a brand.

What looked to simply be an adorable pregnancy announcement with Candice and Steven turned out to be an ad for Clear Blue, a pregnancy test brand. Fans were tickled by the juxtaposition of their happy news and a well-placed brand deal, but mostly focused on congratulating the excited couple.

The post reads, "We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026! There’s nothing more magical than seeing the word pregnant 🩵Thank you @clearblue for providing us with a clear result in words, during a moment that left us speechless and overjoyed!"

Article continues below advertisement

They called the pregnancy, "The best gift we could hope for this holiday season."

In the comments, one fan joked, "An ad and a baby announcement, two birds with one stone."

However, the rest of the comments focused on offering congratulations and calling the couple "adorable."

It's a sweet moment for the growing family, but no word yet on how Florence and Josephine feel about the impending arrival of a new baby in the family. Given Candice's propensity for privacy, we probably won't hear much.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Looks Like 'Legacies' Is Getting a Visit From Some 'Originals' — Who Is Popping In?

'Legacies': Is Caroline Forbes Coming Back to Mystic Falls?

It's Kind of Insane That We Have yet to See Caroline Forbes on 'Legacies'

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.