"And We All Know Why" — Captain Lee Says He Doesn't Like Captain Sandy on 'Below Deck'

There have been rumors over the years about Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn not getting along outside of Below Deck. At a recent speaking engagement that someone shared on TikTok, Captain Lee appeared to confirm those rumors. He says in the video that his "least favorite" former cast member from the show is Captain Sandy.

In the video, gasps and murmurs of "Why?" are heard in the crowd. Captain Lee gets into why he doesn't care for Captain Sandy, though it's not a huge surprise to some. When Captain Sandy had to step in for Captain Lee during a season of Below Deck for health reasons and Captain Lee later found out that Captain Sandy fired one of his employees, he was upset. And from there, things sort of spiraled into what many believe to be a feud.

Captain Lee doesn't like Captain Sandy.

Captain Lee left Below Deck after Season 10. He had been with the series since its premiere. In the TikTok video, Captain Lee is sitting on stage talking about his feelings regarding the Bravo franchise and, apparently, his least favorite star who is still in one of the Below Deck shows.

"The least favorite? Captain Sandy. Why?" Captain Lee asks the audience. "I don't like her. Normally, I don't have to like people to work with them, I can work with almost anyone. I don't have to like them. But if they do their job — key word, do your job — do it properly, then I can put up with almost anything. Don't do your job and then pretend to be something you're not? Nah, I'm not there."

Not long after the public drama came out regarding Captain Lee not being kept in the loop about Captain Sandy's decision in his absence, she told Us Weekly that she tried to get in touch with Captain Lee to clear the air. However, she added at the time, she was unable to.