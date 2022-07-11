Cardi B Drags 'The Shade Room' on Twitter: “Delete My Child off Y’all Page”
Never mess with Cardi B.
The “Hot S--t” rapper recently called out media publication The Shade Room on Twitter for its negative and invasive coverage of her — and let's just say TSR wasn't ready to make amends just yet.
So, what did TSR post about Cardi? While most of the feud has been deleted by both parties, we're here to recap everything we know about the whole ordeal below.
'The Shade Room' posted a video to Instagram of Cardi's daughter Kulture, and Cardi was not pleased.
On July 10, TSR shared a now-deleted video on its Instagram account of Cardi's daughter Kulture celebrating her fourth birthday. According to Rolling Stone, Cardi was unhappy that the outlet shared a video of her daughter.
The mom of two allegedly privately messaged TSR and then commented on the video asking that it be removed. When she didn’t receive a response, she hopped off Insta and called TSR out on Twitter, writing: “Delete my child off y’all [sic] page.”
Cardi continued: “My thing is … OK, you only post negative content bout me, cool, no biggie. Got me blocked from commenting on their page, OK, cool. But please don’t post my child …Just leave me alone," she said in a since-deleted tweet.
According to Cardi, she believed that she was shadow-banned from having her comments appear on TSR's account. It's unclear if she actually was, or if it was just a misunderstanding.
TSR fired back in response: “You were not blocked from commenting. Please stop the lies. We are only addressing your comment on negative content, we didn’t bring up your daughter,” the account wrote, adding, “And you called me asking why we don’t post your family! Lie again and I’ll put out the receipts."
The outlet also noted that it doesn't post content personal content, especially videos, without the owner’s explicit permission. However, Cardi denies ever being asked.
The rap queen then brought up a phone conservation that she previously had with the outlet (and also allegedly recorded). It's unknown what was discussed during this call, but it seems that sharing it would have revealed some new info relevant to this argument.
Weirdly enough, TSR urged Cardi to post it, saying: “You don’t need lawyer papers, LOL. I’m giving you my permission publicly to post the recorded convo. You can use this Tweet in court if I ever tried to sue. Post it.”
However, Cardi argued that the person she spoke to on the phone had to give their consent — not just the folks behind the Twitter account.
After hours of back and forth, Cardi finally asked that the dispute be moved offline and handled “like adults." She asked that TSR founder Angelica Nwandu chat with her on the phone.
Since then, the fight has mostly been scrubbed from Twitter. Hopefully, Cardi and TSR were able to patch up things. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.