TikTok Room Deleted Their Instagram Account — Does That Mean They're Done?

A new way people are finding out pop culture and social media news is through independent accounts. Many of them live on Instagram, and some of the most popular ones are the First Ever TikTok Shaderoom (aka TikTok Room) , Deux Moi , and Diet Prada . These accounts serve as places the public can stay informed about what's going on in the entertainment and fashion world in a quick, unhinged matter.

These informal media outlets are usually always posting up content, so when they aren't, their followers are quick to notice. Take note that some of them have millions of followers, so it wouldn't be surprising that there are always eyes and ears keeping tabs on them.

Users recently noticed that TikTok Room's account had been disabled in the last few days, and were confused as to why they decided to remove their popular presence from Insta. Keep on reading to find out what happened.