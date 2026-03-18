Call Me Baby? Carly Rae Jepsen Quietly Welcomed a Child With Husband, Cole M.G.N. The "Call Me Maybe" singer said that she's had the best two weeks of her life. By Risa Weber Published March 18 2026, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @carlyraejepsen / MEGA

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Carly Rae Jepsen made her debut on Canadian Idol in 2007, where she placed third. It wasn't long until she gained worldwide fame with her 2012 hit, "Call Me Maybe."

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Now, Carly has another reason to celebrate. In early March 2026, Carly and her husband, music producer Cole M.G.N. (real name Cole Marsden Greif-Neill), welcomed a baby into the world.

Source: Instagram @carlyraejepsen

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Carly Rae Jepsen quietly announced the birth of her first kid.

On March 17, 2026, Carly posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories to share her joy. In the photo, she holds her baby, who is wearing a green and white striped onesie and a matching cap. The baby appears to be grabbing onto Carly's purse strap. Carly wrote, "Last two weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one."

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Carly shared her pregnancy news on Instagram in November 2025. She shared a series of intimate pregnancy photos alongside the caption, "Oh hi baby," accentuated with an emoji heart. In the photos, Carly shows off her baby bump as she and Cole embrace on the edge of a bed.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. got married in 2025.

On Sept. 23, 2024, Carly posted a series of photos with now-Husband Cole to announce their engagement. She showed off her engagement ring and posted dreamy pics of her and Cole exploring what looks like a castle in the countryside together. In the caption, she wrote, "Very engaged over here."

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On Oct. 24, 2025, Carly posted another series of photos of the couple, this time in wedding attire. The photo dump includes shots from their wedding as well as romantic photos of the couple on the streets of New York. In the caption, she wrote, "Husband. That feels good to say ... New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life." It seems that day has now been one-upped! Carly and Cole got hitched at Hotel Chelsea in New York City, according to Entertainment Tonight.

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Who is Carly Rae Jepsen's husband, Cole M.G.N.?

Cole M.G.N. is a Grammy award-winning music producer, songwriter, and mixer, who has worked with artists like Beck, Anderson.Paak, Christine & the Queens, Ariel Pink, Dev Hynes, and, of course, Carly Rae Jepsen, per Red Light Management. He studied with the Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music at NYU.

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Carly and Cole were paired together by Carly's management team, and their professional relationship soon turned romantic. Carly shared that she and Cole were able to get to a "playful, joyful, experimental" place, which helped them with their creative process. She said that "So Right" served as their "meet-cute," according to People. It was the first song the couple wrote together.