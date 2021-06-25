Carly Lawrence Says She's "Not Here for a Relationship" on 'Too Hot to Handle'

The first episodes of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle are here, and things are already heating up on the beach. The cast of hot singles includes Carly Lawrence, who states from the get-go that she doesn't care about the $100,000 grand prize.

"I hate rules and I do not follow them," she said early on in the show. "I'm crazy ... I'm not here to be in a relationship or to find someone to fall in love with. One hundred percent."

But who is Carly? Here's what we know about this firey contestant.