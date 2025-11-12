Caroline Flack and Her Twin Sister, Jody, Were Very Close, Yet Very Different "My best friend is ... my twin sister Jody." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 12 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Disney+

Maybe it was her outgoing personality, her always-smiling face, or her spirited ways that led so many people to fall in love with TV presenter Caroline Flack. Or maybe it was her roles on shows like Love Island and The X Factor that earned her a devoted fan base who just couldn’t get enough of her. Whatever it was, it’s undeniable that many were extremely fond of Caroline and heartbroken when she took her own life in February 2020.

But it wasn’t just fans who were left picking up the pieces of their hearts after her passing, it was also her family, especially her twin sister, Jody, to whom she was incredibly close. Caroline and Jody, who is now 46, according to Mirror, spent their childhood together from sunup to sundown. Sadly, it was Jody who discovered Caroline in her London apartment after she had taken her life. Here’s everything to know about Caroline’s twin sister and the important role she played in her life.

Caroline Flack and her twin sister, Jody, shared a very close bond throughout her life.

Caroline Flack and her twin sister, Jody, were inseparable as kids. And while they grew up to lead very different lives, with Caroline in the spotlight and Jody very much out of it, the two remained very close. In a 2013 interview with Express, Caroline revealed that Jody was actually her best friend. “My best friend is ... my twin sister Jody. I'm very lucky to have a twin. We're very close. We shared a bed until we were 4, and we were in the same class at school, but we're quite different,” Caroline recalled.

She also added, “She's a mum with three beautiful children, so we have completely different lives, but we each enjoy the other's life vicariously.” Two years later, in her 2015 autobiography Storm in a C Cup, per The U.S. Sun, Caroline reflected even more on her bond with Jody, writing, “The great thing about having a twin is that you always have someone to play with.”

She shared that throughout her childhood, “From the moment I woke up until the moment I went to sleep, I never knew what it was like to be alone.” Clearly, Caroline and Jody shared a special bond, as twins often do, which made Caroline’s unexpected death especially hard for Jody to cope with.

In a 2021 interview with The U.S. Sun, Caroline’s mother, Christine, revealed that while all her children struggled with the loss, Jody took it the hardest. “Carrie was like Jo’s other half. They were together all the time,” Christine explained.

To make things even more heartbreaking, it was Jody who discovered Caroline after she had taken her own life. According to Mirror, Jody had planned to visit her sister on Feb. 15, 2020, after Caroline had an especially tough Valentine’s Day. When she arrived, the door was locked, but she could hear Caroline’s dog barking inside. Once she gained entry, she found Caroline unresponsive.

Jody has since spoken publicly about her sister and appears in the Disney+ two-part documentary Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth, which premiered on Nov. 10, 2025. In it, she reflects on their close relationship and how Caroline often struggled emotionally at the end of all her romantic relationships.

Caroline Flack’s twin sister and friends launched Flackstock Festival in her honor.

While Jody and her family may never fully recover from losing Caroline, they, along with Caroline’s close friends, came together to launch Flackstock Festival in her honor, saying, “This is who she is, this is what she loved."

Flackstock is an annual festival that brings together a variety of performers in celebration of Caroline’s life. All profits from the event are equally divided among four charities: The Charlie Waller Trust, Choose Love, Mind, and Samaritans, according to the festival’s official website.