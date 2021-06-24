Caroline's Ex-Husband Bobby Is Still Heavily Involved in Her Pizza Business

Last month, reality star Caroline D’Amore explained why she joined The Hills : New Beginnings: To give herself and her 6-year-old daughter a new start (a new beginning, if you will) and life after divorcing from ex, Bobby Alt. “When [the show] was offered to me, I had been going — I had just gone through a divorce,” Caroline said.

She told Page Six exclusively . “I lost everything, everything but the shirt on my back, and my company [D'Amore's Pizza/Pizza Girl, Inc.] had just shut down because of COVID. So I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ Like, I have to put a roof over my child’s head. And this came, and it was like, ‘Aah!'”

If you're wondering what happened between her and her ex, read on.

If you're familiar with Caroline, then you might have heard about the drama between her and Kaitlynn Carter (yes, the same Kaitlynn Carter who also dated Miley Cyrus). Let's unpack that for a second.

It's unclear if Bobby just operates one D'Amore's Pizza (hence the name change), since the company has six locations in Los Angeles. Back in June, he advertised a billboard for the new pizza place name, writing, "What’s up #LosAngeles," with no explanation.

While Caroline is now dating Ryan Daniel O’Leary, she and Bobby seem to get along as co-parents.

Caroline's ex-husband, Bobby Alt, is a punk rock musician who ran D'Amore's Pizza with Caroline when they were married (it's now apparently called Bobby's Pizzeria). According to his LinkedIn , he now owns the pizza shop, and has a band called Street Drum Corps. He and Caroline got married in 2012, had their daughter Isabella in 2015, and got divorced sometime after that (it's unclear exactly when, but it seems like it happened recently).

What happened between Caroline and Kaitlynn Carter?

Last week (on June 16) on The Hills reboot, we saw that Caroline revealed she had feelings for Kaitlynn Carter. Caroline told Kaitlynn, "Over the past several months of us getting super close, I think I have feelings for you." Fans wondered if they were in a relationship, but while Kaitlynn claims there's "a little attraction" between them, they're just friends.

"Caroline's an amazing woman, she's very grounded, she's really fun. She is this Italian woman who's definitely always going to speak her mind. I really do value her and our relationship, she's obviously a very special person," Kaitlynn said. Caroline stated, "I feel like a lot of people can relate to the one or two girlfriends in your life that you are a bit flirty with. Kaitlynn and I are definitely like that. She's so beautiful and I love her energy, so there's a little attraction there."

Source: Instagram

In the June 16 episode of New Beginnings, Caroline essentially expressed her feelings about Kaitlynn, and Kaitlynn basically rejected her in the most gentle way possible.

"I do feel like we're so close, so I get why you would feel like that. We're so similar, we literally like share everything with each other. I worry, because I feel like, because we're so close and I have been in a relationship with women and we have that in common, that we have that attraction, that maybe the reason you feel like that is more situational," Kaitlynn said. Caroline replied, "Are you just saying that because you don't have the same vibe?"

Kaitlynn then said she loved Caroline...but not like that. "I love you so much as my friend. But you're in such a new place of being single and exploring who you are, I think it's really important to take the time to find yourself right now. I love you," she said.

