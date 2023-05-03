Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Lucasfilm Carrie Fisher Revealed in Her Memoir That She and Harrison Ford Had an Affair During 'Star Wars' The late Carrie Fisher alleged in her 2016 memoir, 'The Princess Diarist,' that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair. Here's the scoop. By Anna Garrison May 3 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

In Hollywood, some actors can't help but take their onscreen chemistry off-screen. Whether they end up in relationships afterward or keep their secrets, the public sometimes catches a glimpse of what actors do behind closed doors. Or, in the case of Carrie Fisher, reveal to the world a shocking affair with her then-Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford.

Before her death, Carrie wrote a memoir called The Princess Diarist. In it, she alleges that she and Harrison had a three-month affair on the Star Wars set in 1976. Keep reading for everything you need to know about their matter.

Did Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford have an affair?

In her memoir The Princess Diarist, Carrie wrote that she and Harrison Ford had an affair on the first Star Wars film set. At the time, Carrie was 19, and Harrison was a 33-year-old married father of two. "It was so intense," Carrie told People in 2016. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

People notes that Harrison was reportedly given a heads-up about the book and received a draft. Carrie was inspired to write the memoir after stumbling upon her 40-year-old journals, written during the filming of Star Wars in London.

Carrie writes that she and Harrison first kindled their affair after a birthday party for George Lucas. She noted in her book that she was one of few women amongst the hard-drinking crew and had never tried alcohol before. According to The Verge, Carrie said that when the crew members teased her, she immediately started taking shots to fit in. When she became visibly drunk, several crew members tried to hustle her out of the party "to get some air," and Harrison Ford came to her rescue.

"Pardon me," Carrie recalled Harrison saying, "but the lady doesn't seem to be very aware of what she wants." A fight broke out, and Harrison whisked Carrie out of the chaos and into a waiting car. However, once in the vehicle, she wrote, he began making out with her. "I looked over at Harrison. A hero's face — a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow," she added. "How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?"

According to Daily Mail, Carrie kept the affair secret from her family. But once she admitted the affair to the world, Carrie's mother, the late Debbie Reynolds, was immediately upset with her, causing Carrie to regret bringing it up. "You're right. I shouldn't have told that story," Carrie reportedly said, according to her brother, Todd Fisher.