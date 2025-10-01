Miami QB Carson Beck Is Opening up About Breakup With Basketball Star Ex-GF Hanna Cavinder Carson called the breakup with Hanna "difficult." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 1 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @carsonbeck, @hanna.cavinder

Having a relationship as a big sports star means that people are often invested in the outcome, and fans have their very loud opinions about it. This is true, perhaps doubly so, if the people involved are both major sports stars. Such as Miami quarterback Carson Beck and his now-ex girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.

While Carson is famous for his role as a leader on the Miami Hurricanes' team, Hanna has earned significant fame on her own as one half of a twin basketball star sensation with her sister, Haley Cavinder. Here's what we know about Carson and Hanna's difficult breakup.

Carson Beck opens about "difficult" breakup.

Breaking up with someone you care about can be difficult. And if you have to play that breakup out in the public eye while still maintaining appearances for your career, the difficulties compound. Carson has recently gotten candid about just how difficult it was to break up with Hanna.

While speaking with ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, Carson mused, "You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the internet. Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true" (excerpts via Heavy).

He added, "So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it’s been difficult.” According to that interview, Hanna and Carson no longer speak.

For those who dismissed or doubted that Carson Beck's girlfriend Hanna Cavinder didn't play a big role in his transfer decision. From her Instagram... pic.twitter.com/Vc4TvhSR5K — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) January 11, 2025 Source: X / @MattStewartTV

Here's what we know about Carson's ex, Hanna Cavinder.

With Carson moving on and focusing on his career, what do we know about Hanna? She and her sister Haley made a sensation when they first joined their college basketball team at Fresno State in 2019. In 2022, they transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, which seems to be how Hanna met Carson.

Hanna and Haley are remarkable not just because they're twins, but because they're both extraordinary basketball players. At least, they were until they walked away from the world in 2023 on Hanna's urging, according to the New York Post. Haley explained, "We got in a fight, if you really want to know the tea, and I was like ‘Hanna, I’m going back,’ and she was like, ‘I’m not going back, I’m not doing it anymore.'"

She added, "We made it to the Elite 8, that was Hanna and I’s goal. Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball.” Hanna added to her sister's comments that she was "so done" with basketball, considering the constant onslaught of online trolling and constant demands for content as people criticized their focus on a growing influencer presence.