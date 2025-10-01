Milly Pickles Is an Inspiration After Surviving the Unimaginable "The weak don’t become heroes by winning - they become heroes by refusing to give up." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 1 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @millypickles

When you're young and healthy, it's impossible to imagine what life would be like if things suddenly changed in a drastic way, leaving your life forever altered. That's exactly what happened to Paralympian star athlete Milly Pickles, who was just 20 when her life changed forever.

After living through a devastating injury, Milly had to restart her life and learn a new way of approaching her dreams. Noted for her positivity and "never give up" attitude, Milly inspires millions with her journey as an amputee. Here's what we know about what happened to her and what she has done with her recovery.

What happened to Milly Pickles?

Milly was living her life as a young adult when she was struck by a life-altering accident in 2017. She was electrocuted, and the current traveled from her right heel up her leg, then across her pelvis and down her left leg to her foot, where it exited via her big toe. Luckily, and inexplicably, it didn't strike her brain. In an interview with Hello!, Milly recounts that she doesn't remember much about the accident itself, telling the outlet, "My brain doesn't remember."

She added, "I have no idea why it didn't go through my brain. I'm still having to live my life not knowing why this happened to me; it was never found out. But I've accepted it and am at peace with it because if I wasn't, I'd be living in misery." Milly spent two and a half months in the hospital, experiencing 25 surgeries and the amputation of her right leg below the knee.

People have asked over the years how she got electrocuted, but Milly doesn't have any answers. In a video on social media, she explained, "I feel like everyone's dying to know because I get this question all the time, but the funny thing is, well it's not funny, but the funny thing is I would love to know too" (excerpt via My London). Regardless of the mystery surrounding the accident, Milly has turned the unimaginable into the impossible, becoming a Paralympian and inspiring millions.

Milly has recovered and now spends her time being an inspiration — and a star athlete.

Not only does she run marathons after having to re-learn how to walk, much less run, using a blade prosthetic, but she lives her life as though she was never slowed for a moment.

Milly's positivity is contagious, and her followers praise her upbeat attitude and the way she never gives up when she sets her sights on a new goal. In an April 2025 marathon, Milly took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience, writing, "The weak don’t become heroes by winning - they become heroes by refusing to give up."

She added, "This marathon taught me so much about myself. Before the race, I honestly thought it may be my last one and questioned if I should just stick to half marathons. Especially as my body never responds well!" Milly mused, "I have realised I have got much more to give. Plus, as my foot didn’t bleed on Sunday, that gives me hope. Last year I got sub-7, this year sub-6 and I’m so intrigued, how much can I improve? How much will my leg hold me back? Is it mind over matter?"