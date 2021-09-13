This Cat at the University of Miami Football Game Truly Has Nine Lives

It’s not every day that something viral happens at a sporting event that ends up being WAY more interesting than the actual event, but recently, a stray cat at the University of Miami was the talk of the football game.

So, why was a cat roaming around a sports stadium? What happened to this furry feline? We have all the details on its harrowing tale (pun intended) below!

When the cat did in fact fall, the flag softened its landing. A student then grabbed it and held it up to show that it had survived. The crowd went wild.

A couple attending a football game in Miami used an American flag to rescue a falling cat. "It was good to see that the cat was OK, but between the urine and the coke that was spilled on me, I was sticky and stinky," Craig Cromer said. pic.twitter.com/Gp8YCZiITL

Ten minutes into the game, the cat fought for survival with its claws as it dangled from a cable. Before long, the feline was holding on with just one claw while fans held their breath. On the deck below where the cat was holding on, a group of fans and a member of the University of Miami staff held out an American flag, attempting to make it work as a sort of net or soft landing space for the cat.

Cat falls from upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium and is caught in an American flag by fans below at tonight’s Miami Hurricanes-Appalachian State game #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/FbjsqRT7QJ

During a University of Miami football game where the Hurricanes played against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, fans around the Hard Rock Stadium couldn’t help but turn their eyes away from the game and towards a black-and-white cat that was very close to falling to its death.

A staff member and season ticket holder was the brain behind the flag save.

The Miami Herald tracked down the man who owned the American flag that ended up saving the now-infamous cat at the football game. Craig Cromer is a facilities manager at the University of Miami. He also has owned Miami Hurricanes season tickets with his wife Kimberly for the past seven years. He told the Herald that the couple hang an American flag over the railing right in front of their seats at every game they attend.

Source: CNN

“Once the Cromers realized what was happening, they sprung into action. Craig ripped his flag free from its zip-ties, and he and his wife stretched it out to create a landing pad for the terrified cat,” the outlet reported. “They stood there for about two or three minutes, Craig estimated, while the cat peed on the fans below.”

“This is my first catch,” Craig jokingly told The Miami Herald.

Watch the dramatic moment a cat falls from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and is saved by fans with an American flag pic.twitter.com/vhWGj2Ab1g — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 13, 2021

