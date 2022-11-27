Who Is Carter's Girlfriend Halie on 'Yellowstone'? Orli Gottesman Talks Season 5 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Aside from Carter trying to earn Beth's maternal affection, Season 5 will introduce a new love interest for the teen.

Orli Gottesman has joined the cast of Yellowstone as a confident and outgoing girl named Halie who captures Carter's attention. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Orli opened up about her role as Carter's love interest, including how Beth and Rip may react to their adoptive son's new girlfriend.