Hulu's Captive Audience docuseries takes viewers on a journey through a family history that at best is unlucky and at worst, is cursed. The Stayner family thought they lost their 7-year-old son, Steven Stayner, when he disappeared in 1972. Seven years later, after escaping his captor, he returned home.

Nearly 20 years after that, Steven's older brother Cary would murder four women near Yosemite National Park. What happened to Cary Stayner, and where is he now?