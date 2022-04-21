The definition of a predator is "an animal that preys on others." Kenneth Parnell is a predator, and his prey is young boys. In 1972, he approached 7-year-old Steven Stayner in his hometown of Merced, Calif. and beckoned the young boy over. Back then, the idea of not talking to strangers was pretty foreign, especially in a small town. Parnell wasn't alone. He brought along his friend and co-worker, Edward Ervin Murphy.

Once Parnell was able to get Steven into his car, he told him that his parents no longer wanted him and that Parnell was adopting him. Seven years later, Steven would make his way back home with another little boy.