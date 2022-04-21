His family was happy to have him back, but things were different. Steven had become a famous figure, and not everyone liked all the attention he was getting.

Regardless, he went on to start a family, and while he probably wanted nothing more than to live a quiet life with his kids outside the spotlight, the Stayner family story was far from over. But before we get into that, let’s get to know Steven’s two kids: Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr., who are both featured in the documentary.