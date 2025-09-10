Why Did Cassie Donegan Face Makeup Backlash at Miss America? Her Beautiful Response "I also respect that the internet is a public space and that people have the right to their opinion.” By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 10 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/NewsChannel 34

The Miss America stage is usually reserved for applause, glittering crowns, and scholarship dreams. But sometimes, what follows is a different kind of spotlight. Instead of basking in a wave of congratulations, this year’s winner found herself reading unkind posts about something far more trivial than her résumé.

It wasn’t her talent, her Q&A, or even her unique style that drew attention. It was the one thing contestants shouldn’t be judged on under stage lights: makeup. And when Miss America 2026 was crowned, the conversation online turned from celebration to criticism, leaving many to wonder why such a minor detail caused such a stir. What was the Cassie Donegan Miss America makeup backlash all about? Let's take a look.

The Cassie Donegan Miss America makeup backlash sparked debates online.

Cassie, 27, had just become Miss America representing New York, taking home the crown and a $50,000 scholarship. Comments in the viral TikTok Miss America announcement focused mostly, negatively, on her makeup. "Makeup is so chaotic but you are pretty" one comment read. "The makeup😂" said another.

Another user said "sorry but America failed this year. She looks 35, make-up is also questionable. Should go darker tones, not this white/red. Beautiful but not for Miss America." “Congrats but the person who did the make-up should be arrested,” one said. Another person added: “Her make-up application needs work. Now that she’s competing on the international level, I’m sure her make-up and hair will be done by professionals.”

Rather than strike back, Cassie offered perspective. Speaking to People, she admitted the comments stung, but refused to let them define her reign. “I’m just a normal person. No, I don’t want to hear people ever say anything negative, especially about my appearance,” she said. “But I also respect that the internet is a public space and that people have the right to their opinion.”

How did Cassie responded to the criticism?

Cassie told People "I'm just going to do my best to love everyone and care about everyone, because at the end of the day, if even just one person has felt touched in some way or seen or loved through me as Miss America, then I've done my job. And that's the most important thing." She continued, “Often you have to pick and choose what you allow yourself to digest.” Her calm response earned praise from many who saw her as modeling the grace expected of Miss America.

She also leaned into authenticity. Cassie said her siblings described her style as “grandma-chic” and emphasized that individuality is part of her platform. During the pageant’s Q&A, she talked about how tattoos, piercings, and self-expression matter. So it made sense that she would also defend her right to wear makeup her way, regardless of public opinion.

The backlash over Cassie’s makeup reflects a bigger issue. Beauty queens are judged not just for talent or poise, but for how they look under harsh lights. This criticism says more about society’s unrealistic standards than one contestant’s palette. Cassie’s win and her calm response sparked a needed conversation. Miss America isn’t about perfection. It’s about presence, resilience, and handling pressure with grace. And let's all be thankful we aren't being judged under stage lights, yes?